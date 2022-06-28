(Creston) -- A stacked lineup of entertainment is in store for Creston this Independence Day.
The 10,000 Crestonians 74th 4th of July Celebration is slated for July 1-July 4 in the city. Events over the four days celebrate Creston's and the nation's past, present, and future. Creston Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ellen Gerharz says each day will have a full itinerary for visitors to check out.
"We do a Veteran's Appreciation Breakfast, Greater 8 and 5k Run/Walk, our Party in the Park, the Friends of the Library have a book fair in uptown Creston, and then the Elks have a street dance," said Gerharz. "Then on the Fourth, we have a flea market and then our Fourth of July Parade is at 10 a.m. in uptown Creston."
There will also be a cruise night for car lovers, barbecue, kickball tournament, talent show, and "Chalk the Town" event hosted by local businesses to help decorate Creston in honor of the holiday. Everything will be capped off on Monday night with the fireworks show, which Gerharz says aims to impress viewers.
"If you don't come to Creston except for the fireworks show, I think you'll be really, really impressed because we kind of bill it as the best fireworks show in southwest Iowa," said Gerharz.
The Fourth of July celebration has been a staple of Creston for a number of decades. Originally, it began as a way to hopefully attract future residents to settle down and grow the community. With the assistance of many groups and businesses, Gerharz says they've been able to continue the tradition.
"Various groups had taken it on, and then they'd not do it the following year and then another group would step up," said Gerharz. "So, the mothers and fathers 74 years ago decided that there needed to be a group just to handle the Fourth of July celebration here. And so that's how we came to be the 10,000 Crestonians."
Events for the 10,000 Crestonians 74th Celebration begin on Friday, July 1 with the Veteran's Appreciation Breakfast at 7 a.m. and is open for any area veterans to attend. More information about the days' schedule can be found on the Creston Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. You can hear the full interview with Creston Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ellen Gerharz below.