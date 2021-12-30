(Clarinda) -- An additional COVID-19 death has been reported in Page County.
Page County Public Health released their latest COVID-19 information including another fatality, brining the death toll in the county to 39. Health officials say the individual was elderly aged 80 or older. Additionally, the public health department reports 10 new cases with four cases in the middle age group ages 41-to-60 and three in the adult group ages 18-to-40. Meanwhile, one case each was reported in the child group ages zero-to-17, the older adult group ages 61-to-80, and the elderly group.
With the latest cases, Page County's 14-day positivity rate has risen to 8.8%, while the county's vaccination rate remains at 54.6%.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, as of Tuesday, 59 COVID deaths had occurred in the past seven days across the state, with 511 current COVID-19 patients in hospitals. Of those, 165 are in the ICU, with 83% of ICU patients being unvaccinated.