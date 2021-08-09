(Clarinda) -- Page County mirrors the rest of the country in the uptick of COVID-19 cases.
Page County Public Health Monday morning reported 10 new coronavirus cases, five of which are in adults age 18-to-40. Three other cases are in older residents age 61-to-80 years old. Single new cases are reported in children zero to 17 and middle aged adults 41-to-60. Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman tells KMA News the Delta variant is the main catalyst for the increase in COVID cases locally.
"That Delta variant is a lot more contageous, easily transmissible than the regular COVID variant," said Erdman. "So that's definitely playing a part."
Erdman says another factor is the number of summer events taking place in recent weeks.
"We've got fairs going on, we've had the rodeo," she said. "We have more events going on right now, people taking vacations to different areas. So, we think that definitely plays a part in it, as well."
Erdman reiterates that vaccinations are the best defense against the virus' spread.
"So, the biggest piece that we're really hoping people do is get your vaccine," said Erdman. "We know that it's proven to be effective. Yes, you could still potentially contract the virus, but chances of it being fatal to you, or even hospitalizing you if you're vaccinated if you contract the virus, that's very slim. So, the biggest piece is getting vaccinated."
She also reminds travelers to check current COVID mitigation measures in place at their destination point.
"If you're on vacation, just be mindful of where you're going, what their rates are, what they have going on locally," she said, "and then just protecting yourself with hand hygiene, social distancing, and wearing a mask if you choose to do so."
Page County's 14-day positivity rate is up slightly from 1% last week to 2.9% this week. The county's vaccination rate is at 46.3%--slightly below the state's immunization rate of 47.3%.