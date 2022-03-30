(Glenwood) -- A southwest Iowa man is going home $100,000 richer after hitting the jackpot on a scratch-off lottery ticket in Glenwood.
The Iowa Lottery announced Wednesday that 33-year-old Jacob Harper of Glenwood claimed the prize at the lottery headquarters in Clive. Harper's big win came courtesy of the Lottery's $10 scratch game "$100,000 Mega Crossword." After purchasing his tickets at Casey's at 601 S. Locust St. in Glenwood, Harper says he had sat down to scratch them off later that night, and it wasn't until one of the final tickets when he discovered the coveted sixth red word.
"It's like 2 o'clock in the morning, so I'm a little tired and finally I find number six, and everything stops," said Harper. "And I'm just like 'no way, this doesn't happen, there's no way this has happened.' And I counted again and again, I think I had got up to about 10 times of going through a seeing six that it finally sunk it that I just won $100,000."
Harper says he quickly placed a late-night call to his parents, who he says had also come across a bit of luck with the Lottery setting off a friendly family contest.
"Actually a few months ago, they just won $10,000 on a different scratch game, so when they called me the next morning, I was like 'remind me how much you won on that scratch ticket,' and they're like 'you know 10 grand,' and I'm like 'yeah, I beat you,'" said Harper. "And I told them $100,000 and my mom starts screaming, and my dad's laughing in the background I can hear him on the phone."
Harper says he intends to use the $100,000 prize to quit his day job and pursue his Omaha-based computer business full-time he and his friends started.
"They've been doing it full-time, while I've been maintaining my full-time job just because we haven't reached a point of being able to pay everyone a full wage so I was like 'you know what, let's focus on you guys first, I'll keep working my day job and jump in when I can," said Harper. "So my plan is to quit my day job and focus solely on my business."
Harper was the 16th winner of the top $100,000 prize.