(Sidney) -- Today, KMA News begins a three-part series looking back at the 100th anniversary of the Sidney Championship Rodeo. In part one, Mike Peterson takes us back to the very beginning, and traces the history of its famous rodeo arena.
Thousands of spectators from all over the Midwest are coming to Sidney this week to enjoy one of KMAland's summer traditions--the Sidney Championship Rodeo. Each rodeo has its special memories, but this year's rodeo achieves a major milestone--the 100th anniversary. To mark the occasion, a Sidney woman is updating a publication detailing the event's first half decade. Jann Tackett is writing an addition to the first book, covering the rodeo's second 50 years...
"The first book came out in 1973 for the first 50 years," said Tackett. "So, I'm picking up starting in 1974 through 2023, for the second part of the 100 years."
Like other local residents, Tackett is proud of the rodeo's heritage. Actually, the rodeo's history dates back to a time before it even existed. Prior to 1923, Tackett says the community's big celebration involved other activities.
"For 35 years, they had chautauquas, where they would have guest speakers, balloon ascensions, all kinds of vendors, and those kinds of things," she said. "Well, after 35 years, they decided that was getting a little boring. So, they wanted to jazz it up a little bit. And, they found Earl Tackett and Henry Tackett, who were from Wyoming, that were cowboys."
Tackett says the first rodeo was held in a venue very different from its present surroundings.
"Where the actual arena is today used to be the baseball field for the town," she said. "So, they put a rope around to make it look like an arena, with cars--the old Model T's--and they rode saddle bronc horses."
With the rodeo's success, Sidney's American Legion post assumed sponsorship. Organizers then decided a bigger arena was needed for the event.
"The first bleachers only held about, oh, maybe 500 people," said Tackett. "So, as this rodeo through the years had grown, and all these people came--because this was their vacation--they decided, well, we better build onto this. By the mid-to-late 1930's, that arena was twice as big as it is today, and would hold over 20,000 people."
In the mid 1960's, the arena was renovated and reduced to its present capacity.
"Back in 1964, when they built the new football field, they didn't need the new football field, they didn't need that big arena anymore--so they started to shrink it," she said. "The arena now sits around 8,000 people--so, it has regressed in size."
Though the arena is smaller, the Sidney Rodeo retains its stature. In part two of our series celebrating the rodeo's 100th birthday, we'll look back at the luminaries of the rodeo and entertainment world who came to Fremont County over the last century.