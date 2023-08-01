(Sidney) -- KMA News is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Sidney Championship Rodeo. Part two of our special series of reports recalls how the rodeo lured the stars of the rodeo AND entertainment industries.
As the Sidney Rodeo grew in stature, the biggest names in the nation's rodeo circuit found their way to the small Fremont County community. The list of competitors over the years reads like a who's who of rodeo history: Larry Mahan, Casey Tibbs, Jim Shoulders, Monty Henson, Olin Young and Freckles Brown, just to name a few. Jann Tackett, who is updating the rodeo's history at the end of this year's event, says listing all of the names is exhaustive.
"You don't enough have time for me to tell you all of the cowboys that have been here at Sidney," said Tackett, "clear back to the beginning of when they started to have the rodeos. Everyone who was anybody who was a cowboy was here at this arena."
In the early days, Tackett says the cowboys would make themselves at home in Sidney for the entire week.
"The contestants would stay for the five days," said Tackett, "because we used to have two performances--one at 1:30, the other at 8 o'clock. So, the contestants would stay for that whole week. My grandma was one of the people in the family in Sidney who kept cowboys in their homes."
What brought professional rodeo competitors to Sidney? Tackett says the prize money was a major lure.
"They pay an entry fee," said Tackett. "Then, the committee adds money, so that's called added money to each event. The more money you put in, and the more you have to offer the contestants, they like to enter those rodeos."
Along with the competition, there was entertainment. Some of the brightest stars of country music, movies and television dropped by from the late 1950's to the early 90's. For example, actors Milburn Stone and Ken Curtis--Doc and Festus from "Gunsmoke"--were among the galaxy of stars entertaining rodeo spectators.
"The first one was Dale Robertson," she said. "We had Jimmy Dean, Marty Robbins, Crystal Gale. A lot of western shows were popular in the '60s, and we had those people come. We had Little Joe and Hoss (Michael Landon and Dan Blocker) from 'Bonanza.'
"Many people say, 'the first time I came to the rodeo, I saw Buck Owens, or I saw Crystal Gale.' Whoever it might have been. The Sons of the Pioneers were here."
But, times have changed. Most cowboys no longer stay in Sidney the entire week because of the need to travel to other rodeos. And, Tackett says increased costs priced the rodeo out of luring big-name entertainers.
"Now, unfortunately, the entertainers are so expensive that it's a little bit beyond the rodeo's budget to have them come and entertain," she said. "Now, we're more into the rodeo business, rather than the entertainment with music business."
But, there's still entertainment in store for this year's rodeo crowd, as Bobby Kerr brings his mustang act to the arena each night. For schedule information, check the Sidney Rodeo's website. In part three on Wednesday, we'll look at how the rodeo has impacted Sidney and surrounding communities over the past century.