(Sidney) -- All this week, the Sidney Championship Rodeo is celebrating its 100th anniversary. In our third and final report on the rodeo's first century, we focus on some fun facts, and key to the rodeo's success in its first century of operation.
When you look back on 100 years of the Sidney Championship Rodeo, there's a lot of ground to cover. And, Jann Tackett of Sidney has taken on the monumental task of compiling the rodeo's second 50 years. Aside from the legendary cowboys who competed here, and the luminaries from the entertainment world who graced the rodeo grounds, Tackett says there's some fun facts you may not know about.
"The Sidney Rodeo's one of the only rodeos in the United States that's owned and operated by a legion post," said Tackett. "The Sidney Rodeo was, at one time, one of the only rodeos that had a marching band lead the grand entry--which I was fortunate enough to be a part of in the 1960's."
And, since 1937, there's been a Sidney rodeo queen--adding beauty to the beasts competitors deal with. Tackett says being a queen is an important responsibility, as she is the face of the competition.
"The absolute most important job of the queen is to be our public relations person," she said. "She is to go to different parades and different activities in the area, and promote the area. She isn't just a queen for five days, and just chases the steers and cows out of the arena, and signs autographs. She has a number of duties that she is required to do. And, they do a good job with that."
But, what makes the Sidney Rodeo a successful event year after year? Tackett attributes the success to a strong group of sponsors, and an army of volunteers who put pride in being a part of the event.
"The people from the town of Sidney, the area of Sidney, the surrounding communities come and work at this rodeo," said Tackett. "No one is paid. The only person who is paid is the lady who runs the ticket office. So, none of the rodeo board members, none of the volunteers who help--it's a labor of love for all of them."
In its century of operation, the Sidney Rodeo's impact has been felt across the rodeo community. Tackett says she and husband Lyle found out first hand how Sidney's reputation proceeds itself while attending the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.
"People don't know us ask us where we're from, and we say Sidney," she said. "You don't have to say any more than that. They know that's Sidney, Iowa. So, that's always a feather in our cap."
More prestige came in 2015, when the Sidney event was inducted into the National Rodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Tackett says Hamburg native R.W. Smith spearheaded the effort to enshrine Sidney into the hall.
"He and his daughter had gone out to the hall of fame, and seen all these pictures from the Sidney Rodeo," said Tackett. "He thought, 'why is the Sidney Rodeo not inducted in this hall of fame?' So, he wrote up all the paperwork and the application. That application was approved, and we got to be a rodeo that entered the hall of fame--and that was quite a wonderful honor for us."
Though the competition wraps up Saturday, Tackett says planning for a successful rodeo is a year-round effort. And, planning for next year's rodeo--and the rodeo's second hundred years--begins immediately after activities end this weekend. A complete schedule of events is located on the Sidney Championship Rodeo's website.