(Sidney) -- It was a jam-packed opening night for the 100th Annual Sidney Iowa Championship Rodeo Tuesday.
Festivities kicked off with the Miss Sidney Rodeo Coronation and the first of five performances this week, including riders from all across the Midwest and a featured performance from the Bobby Kerr Mustang Act. Sidney native Josh Hilton returns as the Music Director for the rodeo this year. Hilton says it is always a treat to return home and participate in the historic southwest Iowa rodeo.
"You just get very excited and that tingle of when you were a kid and came out here and saw the legends in the dirt like Leon Coffee, Eddie Hatfield, Jim Bob Feller, Frank Newsom--those are just the bull fighters and barrel men let alone Hadley Barrett, the announcer," said Hilton. "All these voices echo in your head and it's hallowed ground out here."
He adds that it's a family affair with several family members and close friends involved with the preparation and nightly activities. Hilton says the southwest Iowa event also played a big part in launching his career as a music director for rodeos.
"This rodeo has been a huge part of my life and this rodeo led me into other aspects and other rodeos," he said. "Then through the Cervi family it helped me build a career and going to rodeos in Houston, Saint Angelo, Denver, and the national finals. This rodeo has been very key to my life."
Hilton adds that he and his team performed at over 140 rodeos all over the country last year.
The Sidney Rodeo draws in cowboys from all over the country, including Wyoming's Brody Cress, who found himself at the top of the leaderboard in the saddle bronc riding division after posting a score of 86--a personal best for him in Sidney. During the long summer of performing at several rodeos, Cress says he's had to develop a mindset of perseverance to stay near the top of leaderboards.
"You can have a week that's great and week that's bad, but you've got to figure out how to stay level and figure out how to learn from those failures, come out of them, and get back to the winning side of things," said Cress. "No cowboy is going to go through an entire summer rodeoing and just get to win everywhere they go--everyone has their own slumps. So, you've just got to have a mindset that allows you to pull yourself out of those situations and come out better on the other side."
Other cowboys calling Sidney home for the next few days include Valentine, Nebraska native Garrett Long, who earned himself an 81 in the saddle bronc riding division. The rookie bronc rider says he was pleased with his performance and is also impressed by the competition involved in bronc riding.
"The competition is nuts right now and the bronc riding talent is unreal," said Long. "You have no choice but to either get better or go home, I guess, and it's made me a lot better of a bronc rider. I've had a lot of fun doing it."
Rodeo performances continue nightly through Saturday, beginning at 8 p.m., with parking lot gates opening at 5:30 p.m. and arena gates at 6 p.m. For more information, visit sidneyiowarodeo.com.