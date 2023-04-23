(Shenandoah) -- Have Shenandoah's elementary school students gone to the dogs? No--and yes.
Final rehearsals continue for the elementary school's presentation of "101 Dalmatians." Performances take place May 5th and 6th at 7 p.m. at the Gladys Wirsig Jones Auditorium in Shenandoah. Julie Murren is the musical's director. Murren tells KMA News up to 40 students have stayed after school (on purpose) for the past four months to prepare for this production, based on the classic Disney animated movie.
"These kids have been working since the end of January," said Murren, "and they stay a couple of days a week after school. They just stay right after school for about an hour, and their production is that culminating production of that theatre camp."
Murren says rehearsals have been separated between grade levels.
"We have the kindergarteners and the 1st graders staying one day a week," she said. "They are very highly involved as the puppies. All of the kindergarten and 1st graders play puppies. But then, our 2nd, 3rd and 4th graders play other roles. We have not yet put them all together in one show--which will be a production, let me tell you what."
Third grader McKenna Priest is among the students involved in the production. McKenna enjoys portraying the diabolical Cruella de Vil.
"I get to, like, scream, when I usually don't scream," said McKenna.
Fourth grader Madison Baldwin, who plays Anita, is excited about being in a musical.
"I like singing and dancing a lot," said Madison. "I've been singing since I've been 2 years old, and the reason I like singing a lot because my mom is really good at it, and she taught me a lot about it. I like expressing myself with singing and dances."
And, "101 Dalmatians" is also a family affair for 3rd grader Dominic Lawson, who plays Roger. Lawson's younger brother is also appearing in the play.
"My mom told me about the play back when I was 9--I'm 9 1/2 years old now," said Dominic. "I was excited. That's why my mom put me in it, because she thinks I'm going to have a lot of fun."
JK-4 Music Instructor Linnea Shook is the production's assistant director. Shook says the elementary cast represents the next generation of the school district's performers, following in the footsteps of students in middle school and high school musicals.
"I think we have kind of the cream of the crop," said Shook. "Like, the ones who really like music, the ones who can sing on pitch and the ones who have theatrical skills. They are the ones that signed up. It's a lot of fun working with kids who are really into theatre and music."
All seats are $5 general admission. Audience members are also asked to bring donations of dog and cat food, cat litter and/or cash for People for Paws.