(Bedford) -- Some of the country's best truck and tractor pullers will be in Bedford this weekend.
The 102 Valley Stateline Showdown Truck and Tractor Pull is slated for Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Taylor County Fairgrounds in Bedford. Brent Roberts is helping to organize the event. He says the event has continued to grow each year.
"We've got a great facility there in Bedford, Iowa to have an event like this," said Roberts. "They have a really nice fairgrounds with the circle track setup and the grandstands. We decided to put this event on there a few years back, and we've grown it into what it is now. Hopefully, we'll continue to grow it."
This year's pull will feature some of the best in the Outlaw Truck & Tractor Pulling Association.
"They travel from Texas to North Dakota putting shows on," said Roberts. "They have a huge following of both spectators and pullers. This is actually a points event, so they'll be running for that points championship. We're kind of getting down to the nitty-gritty towards the end of the year, so it gets pretty exciting this time of year watching these competitors compete for that title."
Roberts says the pull will feature two tracks with two sleds running.
"We've got some of the biggest classes they have to offer there with the pro stock tractors, the semis, the four-wheel drive modified pickups and things like that," said Roberts. "We've got a little bit of something for everybody there."
Gates for the event open at 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults with kids 12 and under free. Patrons are allowed to bring coolers to the event as no alcohol will be sold on premises. Roberts was a recent guest on KMA's Morning Show. You can hear his full interview below.