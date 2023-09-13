(KMAland) -- Numerous artists and communities are set to showcase artwork throughout KMAland this weekend.
That's because the Southwest Iowa Art Tour is back for its 10th year from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Communities on the tour include Avoca, rural Clarinda, Council Bluffs, rural Essex, Glenwood, Harlan, Macedonia, Malvern, Neola, Red Oak, and Villisca. Rebecca Castle is with Golden Hills Resource Conservation and Development, which helps coordinate the event. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program Wednesday morning, Castle says this year's tour will feature more than 90 artists at 18 gathering locations--including some new spots.
"From last year, we've got all of our communities returning and we've added two more stops to Glenwood--so we're really excited that Juniper Metal Works and the South Walnut Collective Building are going to be two new spots and there will be three total there," said Castle. "Then, also the Harvester Artists Lofts, which is right next door to PACE (Hoff Center), is returning this year. They took a few years off when PACE opened but now we're going to have two spots right there next to each other in Council Bluffs."
Golden Hills is a non-profit organization based out of Oakland, which uses the art tour as one of its many community-building projects. On top of a map and brochure highlighting the artwork at each location, Castle says they also added routes people could take on the self-guided tour.
"We tried to give a little breakdown that showed some different routes that people could take if they've never done this before and if they're not very familiar with southwest Iowa," Castle explained. "There's three different loops--a northern loop, a central loop, and a southern loop--just to give somebody an idea of where they could start."
She adds that interactive and printable maps are available on the Southwest Iowa Art Tour website. Castle adds that she also enjoys how each location puts its own spin on the event, such as in Malvern, where the Art Church celebrates its 150th anniversary.
"They've been doing some major exterior renovations like painting, siding, and reconstruction in areas where 150 years has taken its toll on the building," she said. "So, they've got a lot to show off and are also having live music to accompany the art tour."
Starting in 2014, Castle says a local group of artists formed the art tour to connect their rural communities and originally featured six communities and 21 artists. Additionally, Castle says the sneak peek on Friday, which features roughly half of the gathering places, was started in 2019.
"Some folks thought that since we're setting up for this huge weekend event why don't we just go ahead and include Friday also," said Castle. "It gives people a chance to get our there, maybe take the burden off if they're trying to get to all the stops they can get a head start. Or, if they're going out of town for the weekend and won't be there for Saturday and Sunday, they can still hit at least some of them."
For more information, check out the Southwest Iowa Art Tour Facebook page or website. You can also contact Castle at rebecca.castle@goldenhillsrcd.org. A map of the tour and the full interview with Castle are available below: