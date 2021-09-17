(Clarinda) -- The COVID-19 spike in Page County continues as the weekend draws closer.
Page County Public Health has released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the county including 11 new cases. Four cases were reported in the child group ages 0-to-17, and the middle age category ages 41-to-60. Meanwhile one cases was reported in the adult group ages 18-to-40, older adult ages 61-to-80, and elderly ages 80-and-up. The county's 14-day positivity rate now sits at 8.5%.
Page County's vaccination rate has risen slightly to 48.9%, while the statewide vaccination rate sits at 50.3%.