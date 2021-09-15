(Clarinda) -- Page County's latest COVID-19 spike continues this week.
Page County Public Health reports 11 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. Nearly half of the cases were in the adult group ages 18-to-40 with five. Four cases were reported in the child group ages 0-to-17, and two in the middle age group ages 41-to-60. Page County's 14-day positivity rate now sits at 7.8%.
Page County also reports two deaths related to COVID-19. The two individuals were in the middle age group ages 41-to-60 and elderly group ages 80 and up. With the latest fatalities, Page County's death toll rises to 25.
Page County's vaccination rate remains at 48.8%, while the statewide vaccination rate sits at 50.1%.