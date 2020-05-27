(Clarinda) — The Page County Public Health Department has confirmed an additional positive case of COVID-19 in the county.
County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman says the individual is an adult between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. The case marks the 11th total positive case of COVID-19 in Page County. The Iowa Department of Public Health says 10 of the patients have recovered.
To date, 521 individuals in Page County have been tested for the virus. No further information regarding the positive cases is being released.