(Clarinda) -- COVID-19 cases continue to rise as the weekend draws near.
Page County Public Health released their latest COVID-19 numbers Thursday including 15 new cases. Of those cases, eight were reported in the adult group ages 18-to-40, while three were reported in the middle age group ages 41-to-60. Meanwhile, two cases were reported in the child group ages 0-to-17, and the older adult group ages 61-to-80.
The case count brings Page County's 14-day positivity rate to 15%, while the total case count since March 2020 rises to 2,633. Currently, the vaccination rate for Page County has risen to 50%, while the statewide rate has risen to 51.7%.