(Clarinda) -- More COVID-19 cases have been reported in Page County.
Page County Public Health released their latest COVID-19 information Thursday including 16 new cases. Five of those cases were reported in the older adult group ages 61-to80, four in the child group ages zero-to-17 and the adult group ages 18-to-40, and two in the middle age group ages 41-to-60. One case was also reported in the elderly group ages 80 and older.
Page County's 14-day positivity rate has fallen to 6.6%, while county's vaccination rate remains at 52.2%. Meanwhile, Iowa's vaccination rate still sits at 54.4%.