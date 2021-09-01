(Clarinda) -- The rise of COVID-19 cases this week continues in Page County.
Page County Public Health released the latest numbers for Wednesday including 16 new cases. The new cases include four in the adult category ages 18-to-40, and the middle age category ages 41-60. Six of the cases are in the older adult category ages 61-80, and two new cases were reported in the child category ages 0-17. No new cases were reported in the elderly category ages 80 and up.
The new cases bring Page County to 2,327 total confirmed cases and the 14-day positivity rate to 11.8%. Page County's vaccination rate is up slightly to 48.2%, but still lags behind Iowa's vaccination rate, which has increased to 49.1%.