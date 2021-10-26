(Clarinda) -- As the week progresses, more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Page County.
Page County Public Health released their latest COVID-19 numbers Tuesday, including 16 new cases. Six cases were reported in the adult group ages 18-to-40, four cases in the middle age group ages 41-to-60, and the older adult group ages 61-to-80. Meanwhile, one case was also reported in the child group ages 0-to-17, and the elderly group ages over 80.
The new cases bring the Page County 14-day positivity rate to 13.6%. Meanwhile, the Page County vaccination rate has risen to 50.8%, and the Iowa vaccination rate has also risen slightly to 53.6%.