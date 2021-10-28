(Clarinda) -- COVID-19 cases are still on the rise in Page County.
Page County Public Health released their latest COVID-19 information Thursday, including 19 new cases. Nine of those cases were reported in the middle age category ages 41-to-60 and eight in the adult category ages 18-to-40. Two cases were also reported in the older adult category ages 61-to-80.
The new cases bring Page County to 2,821 cases confirmed since March 2020, and the county's 14-day positivity rate to 12.8%.
Due to an issue with the state reporting website used by Page County Public Health, updated vaccination rates are unavailable at this time. As of Tuesday, Page County's vaccination rate sat at 50.8%, while Iowa's vaccination rate was at 53.6%.