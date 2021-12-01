(Clarinda) -- More COVID-19 cases have been reported in Page County.
Page County Public Health released their latest COVID-19 numbers Wednesday, including 19 new cases. Eight of those cases were reported in the adult group ages 18-to-40, six in the older adult group ages 61-to-80, and three in the middle age group ages 41-to-60. Meanwhile, two cases were also reported in the elderly group ages over 80.
Despite another increase in cases, Page County's 14-day positivity rate has fallen slightly to 10.8%, while the county's vaccination rate remains at 52.5%. Meanwhile, Iowa's vaccination rate has risen slightly to 54.7%.