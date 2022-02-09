(Silver City) -- The first annual Silver City American Legion chili cook-off will kick off on Sunday.
American Legion Building Committee Member Jim Melton joined the KMA Morning Show Monday to discuss the details for the chili cook-off.
Melton says the new American Legion facility in Silver City has become an asset to host events.
"With generous grants and donations from residents, our local American Legion post, which didn't have a home for 50-60 years, we were able to build a new home and new post on Main Street in Silver City," Melton said. "The groundbreaking occurred in the late summer of 2020.
"The new building was completed and dedicated in November of that year, just in time for the COVID shutdown. Now that we've recovered from the shutdown, the building has been getting more use and has become a great resource for the community."
Melton shared some of the rules and qualifications for those participating in the cook-off.
"Cooking will be judged based on aroma, color, consistency, taste, and after taste. We have a panel of local judges that have been assembled. They agreed that they will be immune to any type of bribery," Melton said. "There will also be a category for people's choice. In this chili cook-off, we don't want any store-bought chili allowed.
"Everybody should make it at home. White, red, green chili with or without beans will be accepted. The chili must not melt your tastebuds. We ask our entries to label their chili mild, medium, spicy, or a waiver required with an ambulance on stand-by."
Attendees can expect some other specials during the event as well.
"Since we have a liquor license, which is one of our avenues of fundraising for this event since it will be a free-will offering, anybody that wants to come and enjoy the chili cook-off, there will be no charge for admission," Melton continued. "In order to pay the bills, we will be serving beer and mixed drinks. I believe that our commander has set up a special for beer consumers."
Judging for the contest will begin at 4:00 on Sunday.
For more information, email SilverCityAmericanLegion479@gmail.com or call 712-525-1170.
You can hear the full interview with Melton below.