(Sidney) -- For the first time the Sidney Iowa Rodeo grounds will host the Battle with the Bulls on August 28th and August 29th.
After such a successful Sidney Iowa Rodeo for 2020 another attraction will be held next weekend. Battle with the Bulls shows off talented bull riders for the first half of the night. Then followed by an intermission show by the Two County Dusters then bullfighting will conclude the evening.
“If we go by what the Sidney Iowa Rodeo did this year our crowd should be really good especially for this being the first time there has been just bull riding in Sidney. Our pre ticket sales are really good right now so I think it will be a good event for Sidney,” spokesperson Tony Moyer said.
The event will kick off next Friday night beginning at 7 p.m. with the gates opening at five. Spokesperson Jamie Avey explained how it will be a fun event even when staying safe from COVID-19.
“It is an outdoor event and we are looking at it as it’s easier to social distance because it’s outdoors and safer. It also is a family activity that anybody of any age can come to and enjoy. It was up in the air there for a little while as to if we were even going to have it just like everything else. We are really excited about bringing it to the community,” Avey said.
Tickets are available right now with the link provided: battlewiththebulls.com/tickets. You can also purchase tickets the day of the show at the gate with cash only.
“I really enjoy bull riding as I used to ride bulls. I would like to see the sport keep going and people come to rodeos to watch the bull riding and bullfighting so some friends of mine in Sidney kinda talked me into helping get going with this and I think it’s going to be a great event this year and down the road,” Moyer said.
