(Clarinda) -- Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Page County.
According to Page County Public Health, one impacted individual is an employee of Clarinda Regional Health Center and is currently recovering at home in isolation. The other ill person is being treated in the hospital.
CRHC CEO Chuck Nordyke says there have now been two hospital employees test positive for coronavirus through the Test Iowa Site. He added a contact investigation with Page County Public Health and IDPH is already being conducted.
Page County's coronavirus case total is now 16. Twelve people have recovered and there have been zero deaths.