(Shenandoah) -- Two Arizona residents are in custody following their arrest in Shenandoah Wednesday morning.
The Shenandoah Police Department says officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Casey's parking lot around 3:30 a.m. Officers found two individuals -- 36-year-old Jennifer Lee Chapman and 35-year-old Shane Clay Plumb of Kingman, Arizona -- asleep in the vehicle. Following an investigation, authorities arrested the pair on charges of carrying weapons without a permit, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both suspects were taken to the Page County Jail on $3,300 bond.