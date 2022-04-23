(Griswold) — Two people are in custody following a pursuit in Montgomery County Friday night.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies attempted a traffic stop around 11:15 p.m. at the intersection of L Avenue and Highway 48. During the stop, authorities say the vehicle — driven by Alexis Hannah Free of Fort Collins, Colorado — sped away.
A pursuit ensued, going northbound on Highway 48 at speeds of up to 115 miles per hour. The vehicle entered Griswold, when a passenger — Rene Telesforo Valdivia of Fort Collins — bailed from the vehicle and ran on foot. Authorities were able to stop the vehicle in front of Griswold High School and apprehended Valdivia in the 800 block of 1st Street.
Free was charged with felony eluding and Valdivia was charged with interference with official acts. More charges are pending. Both individuals were taken to the Montgomery County Jail. Free is being held on $5,000 bond, while Valdivia is being held on $300 bond.