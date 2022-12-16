Under Arrest

(Red Oak) – Two Iowa men are in custody on probation violation charges in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 50-year-old Kevin L. Ward of Urbandale and 30-year-old Justin Marsden of Council Bluffs in the 100 block of Coolbaugh Street around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Ward was arrested on a Montgomery County warrant for violation of probation on an original charge of control of a firearm by a felon – a Class D felony.

Marsden was arrested on a Montgomery County warrant for violation of probation on an original charge of 3rd degree attempted burglary and possession of a controlled substance – second offense.

Both men were taken to the Montgomery County Jail pending further court proceedings.

