Kalid Mahamed (left) and Tawakal Noor (right)

(Emerson) -- Two Omaha men face drug charges following a traffic stop in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies conducted a stop around 10 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Highway 34 and Boxelder Avenue. Following an investigation, authorities arrested 19-year-old Tawakal Noor and 22-year-old Kalid Mahamed. Both suspects were charged with possession of marijuana -- first offense -- and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.

Both men were taken to the Montgomery County Jail. The Red Oak Police Department assisted in the arrests.

