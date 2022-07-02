(Red Oak) – Two people are in custody following their arrest Friday night in Montgomery County.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 29-year-old Aundrea Theresa Clay of Red Oak and 31-year-old Matthew Allen Cox of Omaha shortly before 8 p.m. Clay was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and a Page County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of marijuana.
Cox was arrested on Page County warrant for OWI – first offense – and possession of methamphetamine. Both suspects were taken to the Montgomery County Jail on $1,000 bond each. The Red Oak Police Department assisted with the arrest.