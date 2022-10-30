(Red Oak) – Two people were arrested in Red Oak following a joint operation between the Red Oak Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday, authorities searched a residence in the 1500 block of Forest Avenue in Red Oak. Following an investigation, authorities arrested 27-year-old Angel Nichole Knowles of Council Bluffs on five Pottawattmie County warrants for forgery and four counts of absence from custody.
Authorities also arrested 30-year-old Johnathan Tyler McAlpin of Red Oak on a Pottawattamie County warrant for violation of parole. Both suspects are being held on no bond pending further court proceedings.