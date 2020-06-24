(Red Oak) -- Red Oak Police arrested two people following a traffic stop Wednesday morning.
The Red Oak Police Department says officers conducted the stop around 1:30 a.m. and arrested 50-year-old James Keith Saufley of Villisca for driving while suspended. Officers also arrested 49-year-old Noble Conn of Cleveland, Tennessee, on a Missouri warrant for passing bad checks.
Both men were taken to the Montgomery County Jail. Saufley is being held on $566.25 bond, while Conn is being held on no bond. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office assisted with the incident.