(Red Oak) -- Two arrests were reported by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office on Saturday morning.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, 43-year-old Jeffery Christopher Potter of Elliott was arrested in Elliott on a Pottawattamie County warrant for violation of probation. Potter was held on $2,000 bond.
Additionally, 54-year-old Richard James Linfor of Red Oak was arrested for two Page County bench warrants on violation of probation, burglary 3rd degree, criminal mischief in the 4th degree and felon in possession of a firearm. Linfor was also arrested for interference with official acts. He's being held on $3,400 bond.