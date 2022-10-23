Prisoner in Handcuffs

(Bedford) -- Two were arrested following an investigation between the Taylor and Ringgold County Sheriff's Departments. 

According to the departments, stolen property offenses resulted in a search warrant to be executed on Saturday. 

Upon investigation, Monty Parkhurst and Michelle Grady were arrested for child endangerment, possession of a controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Parkhurst and Grady were transported to the Ringgold County Jail. 

The Adams County Sheriff's office assisted in the execution of the warrant. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.