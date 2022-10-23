(Bedford) -- Two were arrested following an investigation between the Taylor and Ringgold County Sheriff's Departments.
According to the departments, stolen property offenses resulted in a search warrant to be executed on Saturday.
Upon investigation, Monty Parkhurst and Michelle Grady were arrested for child endangerment, possession of a controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Parkhurst and Grady were transported to the Ringgold County Jail.
The Adams County Sheriff's office assisted in the execution of the warrant.