(Villisca) -- Two Villisca residents face charges following an incident earlier this week.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies searched a house in the 3200 block of 150th Street near Villisca Tuesday around 11:30 p.m. looking for a wanted fugitive. Authorities located the suspect -- 35-year-old Jessie Bruce Fitzwater -- who was apprehended after attempting to flee from deputies. He was charged with two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine -- third offense -- all Class D felonies.
Authorities also arrested 24-year-old Ashley Nicole Fitzwater. She was charged with two counts of child endangerment and possession of methamphetamine -- first offense. Both suspects were held in the Montgomery County Jail.