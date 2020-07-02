(Shenandoah) -- Two people face child endangerment charges after an unresponsive child was found in Shenandoah.
The Shenandoah Police Department says officers and Shenandoah EMS were called to the intersection of South Avenue and West Street around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for an unresponsive 2-year-old child. Following an investigation, officers arrested 28-year-old Steven Michael Schneider and 25-year-old Jana Renea Johnson -- both of Shenandoah -- on a charge of child endangerment.
Schneider and Johnson were both taken to the Page County Jail on $2,000 bond each. Authorities did not provide an update on the condition of the infant.