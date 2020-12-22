(Red Oak) -- Two Red Oak residents were arrested Monday night on domestic assault charges.
The Red Oak Police Department says officers were called to an apartment in the 1600 block of East Summit Street around 7:30 p.m. for an ongoing domestic situation. Following an investigation, officers arrested 23-year-old Matthew Marlan Williams and 22-year-old Kayla Marie Williams on a charge of domestic abuse assault -- first offense.
Both suspects were taken to the Montgomery County Jail on no bond pending further court proceedings.