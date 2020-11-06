(Glenwood) -- Two Council Bluffs women were arrested on drug charges in Mills County.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says deputies conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 29 around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Following an investigation, authorities arrested a passenger in the vehicle -- 61-year-old Kim Jane Marie Canapp -- for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
Deputies also arrested the driver -- 48-year-old April Dawn Camden -- for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and no valid driver's license.
Both suspects were taken to the Mills County Jail. Canapp is being held on $26,000 bond, while Camden's bond was set at $1,000.