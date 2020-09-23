(Red Oak) -- Two people face drug charges following a traffic stop in Red Oak Tuesday night.
The Red Oak Police Department says officers conducted the stop around 9 p.m. in the 200 block of South 8th Street. Following an investigation, officers arrested 46-year-old Justin Matthew Dufek of Omaha. He was arrested on charges of violation of a no contact order, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and drug trafficking methamphetamine.
Officers also arrested 46-year-old Renea Dawn Dufek of Red Oak on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Both suspects were taken to the Montgomery County Jail. Justin Dufek is being held on $50,000 bond and Renea Dufek is being held on $300 bond.