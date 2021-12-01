(Lenox) -- Two people are in custody on drug charges following a traffic stop in Lenox.
The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says deputies conducted a stop Tuesday on a Kia Spectra near the rodeo grounds in Lenox. During the stop, authorities conducted a search of the vehicle and located more than 30 grams of marijuana and methamphetamine.
Deputies arrested 31-year-old Tonya Tindle of Clearfield and 36-year-old Michael Walton of Creston. Both individuals are charged with two of controlled substance violations -- third or subsequent offense -- both Class D felonies and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both suspects were taken to the Taylor County Jail on $10,300 cash only bond pending an appearance before a magistrate.