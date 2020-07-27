(Red Oak) -- Two people face a felony drug charge following an investigation Sunday in Red Oak.
According to the Red Oak Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Sunnyslope Drive for multiple traffic violations. Following an investigation, authorities arrested 42-year-old Jeremy Joel Binns of Laurens and 26-year-old Clara Jane Heitshusen of Council Bluffs. Both suspects were charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver -- a Class B Felony -- and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both individuals were taken to the Montgomery County Jail on $50,000 bond each. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and K9 Unit assisted with the incident.