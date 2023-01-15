(Red Oak) – Two people were arrested in Montgomery County Friday on warrants from Mills County.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested Summer Brooke French and Jessie Bruce Fitzwater around 8:30 p.m. Friday. Both suspects had active warrants out of Mills County. French was arrested for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, while Fitzwater was charged with failure to appear on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance – third offense.
Both individuals were taken to the Montgomery County Jail pending further court proceedings.