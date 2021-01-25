(Shenandoah) -- Two Omaha residents face weapons charges following their arrest in Shenandoah Monday morning.
According to the Shenandoah Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop around 12:30 a.m. on a non-plated vehicle in the 500 block of Northwest Road. K-9 Remmi was deployed and alerted to the odor of narcotics.
Following an investigation, officers arrested 25-year-old Michael Reis on a charge of possession of a weapon by a felon. A passenger -- 20-year-old Aaliyah Vaughan-McGee -- was charged with carrying weapons. Both suspects were taken to the Page County Jail. Reis is being held on $5,000 bond, while Vaughan-McGee is held on $2,000 bond. Authorities say additional charges are pending in the case.