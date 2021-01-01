(Red Oak) -- Two individuals were arrested following separate incidents in Red Oak on Thursday.
According to the Red Oak Police Department, 57-year-old Rhonda JoAnn Sperber was arrested on charges of driving while revoked -- a serious misdemeanor -- and is being held on $1,000 bond.
Officials also say Briana Nedean Gasper, 31, was arrested in the 400 block of East Reed Street for interference with official acts. While at the jail, Gasper was then charged with felony and possession of contraband -- weapon in a correctional facility -- a Class C Felony. Gasper is being held on $10,000 bond.