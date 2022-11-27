(Corning) -- The Adams County Sheriff's Office reports two arrest in two separate incidents this past week.
According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, 57-year-old Karen Anderson on Nodaway was arrested on a warrant regarding accident on October 5th. Anderson was charged with OWI 2nd offense and transported to the Adams County Jail on $2,000 bond.
Additionally, Carlos Miranda Gutierrez of Creston was arrested on Wednesday on charges of driving while barred. Gutierrez was also arrested on an active Adams County warrant for failure to appear. He was taken to the Adams County Jail and held on $2,900 bond.