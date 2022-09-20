(Glenwood) -- The Mills County Sheriff's Office reports a pair of Monday arrests in unrelated incidents.
The Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Daniel Charles Meggison of Malvern was arrested on a warrant for first degree harassment and interference with officials acts shortly after 1:05 p.m. on Pierce Street in Council Bluffs.
Meggison was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $2,300 bond.
Additionally the Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Breeanne May Fallin of Corning was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear shortly before 6:15 p.m. at the Woodbury County Jail.
Fallin was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $25,000 bond.