(Council Bluffs) -- Two of the five Cass County residents arrested for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance have entered guilty pleas.
According to documents from the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Iowa, Kelsi Marie Thurman of Lewis and Mason Blaine Loudermilk of Atlantic, have pled guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. The arrests were the result of a six-month investigation into a series of fentanyl overdose cases in Cass and Shelby Counties. The charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of at least 20 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison, a maximum fine of $20 million, and a 10-year to life long term of supervised release.
According to court documents, Thurman admitted that beginning at least as early as August 2019, she and co-defendant Chase Daniel Jahnke of Lewis, entered an agreement or came to an understanding to distribute fentanyl -- including Thurman driving Jahnke to Omaha to obtain, deliver, and collect money from the sale of fentanyl. On or around October 3, 2021, Thurman, along with Jahnke, provided fentanyl pills to two individuals, one of which was found to have died October 4, 2021 from an overdose by using half of the pills provided by Thurman and Jahnke. Thurman and Jahnke also supplied fentanyl pills to co-defendants Colby and Collin Clarken, and Thurman admitted that Colby Clarken supplied pills to an individual who died of an overdose on or around February 24, 2022.
Loudermilk also entered a guilty plea last month, and sentencing proceedings will be held on February 28th. A sentencing date for Thurman is unknown at this time.
According to court records a trial for Jahnke, Colby Clarken and Collin Clarken, both of Atlantic, is set for November 7th with a plea deadline of October 21st.