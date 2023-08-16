(Council Bluffs) – Two Cass County residents have been sentenced to more than 20 years in federal prison for distributing fentanyl.
U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal says 21-year-old Collin Jacob Clarken has been sentenced to 252 months in prison, while 25-year-old Colby Ray Clarken has been sentenced to 240 months in prison for conspiring to distribute fentanyl causing serious bodily injury or death. Three other co-defendants in the case – Cam Christopher Jahnke, Chase Daniel Jahnke and Kelsi Thurman – were sentenced in May.
An investigation found both Collin and Colby Clarken obtained fentanyl pills from sources in Omaha and sold them in Cass County. Authorities say the group distributed over 10,000 pills. Fentanyl distributed by the group caused two overdose deaths.
Westphal says the convictions disrupted a major source of fentanyl in western Iowa and was accomplished through the cooperation of numerous law enforcement agencies. Agencies involved include the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Atlantic Police Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force, Council Bluffs Police Department, Iowa Division of Intelligence, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Crime Lab, United States Postal Inspection Service and the Omaha Police Department.