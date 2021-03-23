(Council Bluffs) — Two Council Bluffs residents are in custody on several charges of tax evasion.
The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers, along with investigators from the Iowa Department of Revenue and Alcoholic Beverage Division, served search warrants at two bars: Bier Fest — formerly known as Cube Ultra Lounge — and Rodeo Saloon & BBQ in the 100 block of West Broadway.
Authorities say the owner of the businesses — 58-year-old Frank Hoover — and the owner of the buildings — 60-year-old Cindy Hoover — are suspected of committing tax fraud. Since 2017, the State of Iowa has not received personal individual income tax filings for either individual and no corporate filings for the bars or the company that owns the buildings. An investigation also shows more than $1.4 million in under-reported sales revenue to the state since January 2018.
Following a search of the businesses and the Hoovers’ residence, both suspects were arrested and charged with ongoing criminal conduct — a Class B felony — and various tax evasion and reporting violation.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Council Bluffs Police at (712) 328-4728.