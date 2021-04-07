(Clarinda) — Two Clarinda women were arrested this week as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says deputies arrested 62-year-old Elsa Antonino Vincent and 31-year-old Paige Jamie Ruthe Vincent in the 2600 block of Sumac Avenue. Both suspects were charged with second-degree fraudulent practice, ongoing criminal conduct and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony. Paige Vincent was additionally charged with tampering with records.
Both suspects were taken to the Page County Jail and were released after posting bond.