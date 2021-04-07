Paige & Elsa Vincent

Paige Vincent (left) & Elsa Vincent (right)

(Clarinda) — Two Clarinda women were arrested this week as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says deputies arrested 62-year-old Elsa Antonino Vincent and 31-year-old Paige Jamie Ruthe Vincent in the 2600 block of Sumac Avenue. Both suspects were charged with second-degree fraudulent practice, ongoing criminal conduct and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony. Paige Vincent was additionally charged with tampering with records.

Both suspects were taken to the Page County Jail and were released after posting bond.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.