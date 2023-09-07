(Red Oak) – A pair of suspects face charges for allegedly stealing from a local grocery store over a series of several months.
The Red Oak Police Department says officers were contacted Thursday by a loss prevention specialist at Hy-Vee for a report of an ongoing theft. The store told authorities that 35-year-old Sarah Anne Hill and an unnamed female juvenile had stolen over $4,500 in merchandise over the last four months through the self-checkout lane.
Police arrested Hill on a charge of 2nd degree theft, a class D felony. She was taken to the Montgomery County Jail on $5,000 bond. The juvenile was also charged with 2nd degree theft and was released to a guardian pending further court proceedings.