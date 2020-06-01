(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs Police are looking for two juveniles who are missing from Children's Square.
According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, the two juveniles -- 11-year-old Andrew Richer and 8-year old Tattum Abitz were reported missing around 6 p.m. Monday evening.
Richer was last seen wearing a red shirt and black shorts. Abitz was last seen in a black shirt and gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Council Bluffs Police at 712-328-5737.